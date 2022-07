Wong went 2-for-2 with an RBI triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 4-3 win over the Pirates on Friday.

Wong's stolen base gives him 10 on the season. He has now had double-digit stolen bases five times over his career. The 31-year-old veteran is putting up numbers very close to his career averages this season with a pedestrian .242/.332/.417 slash line through 62 games played.