Wong (calf) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Cubs, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wong left Saturday's game due to calf tightness and was held out of the lineup Sunday. Manager Craig Counsell said that the 30-year-old had improved Sunday, but he still isn't expected to play in Monday's series opener. While Counsell said it was possible that Wong could be available, Jace Peterson or Daniel Robertson could enter the lineup Monday.