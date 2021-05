Wong exited Friday's game against the Reds after getting hit on the right arm by a pitch, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. X-rays were negative, but he was still sore after the game.

He went 0-for-3 with a run scored and a strikeout prior to exiting. Daniel Robertson replaced him at second base, but once newly acquired Willy Adames joins the club, Luis Urias would be the natural fill-in at second base if Wong misses any time.