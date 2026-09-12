Manager Pat Murphy said that Harrison will be available out of the bullpen during Saturday's game against the Reds, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

Harrison was originally in line to start Saturday's contest, but Murphy said he believes moving the left-hander to the bullpen temporarily will help him get his confidence back after giving up 15 runs (13 earned) in just 7.1 innings over his last two starts. Shane Drohan will move up a spot in the rotation and fill in for Harrison as Milwaukee's starter Saturday.