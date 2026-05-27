Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Earns sixth win of season

Harrison (6-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Cardinals after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out two.

Harrison was unable to repeat his dominant 11-strikeout performance against the Cubs on May 20. However, this was the third straight start in which he didn't allow runs, lowering his ERA to an impressive 1.57 over 51.2 innings in 10 starts. His 1.03 WHIP suggests there might be some regression coming, but Harrison has looked utterly dominant in recent weeks. He's slated to make his next start against the Giants at home next week.