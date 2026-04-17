Harrison (knee/wrist) will make a start during next week's three-game series in Detroit that begins Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Harrison injured his knee and wrist while covering first base in his last outing Saturday against the Nationals. Coleman Crow is making a spot start Friday versus the Marlins in Harrison's place, but the left-hander will be ready to take his next turn. Harrison has collected a 3.07 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB across 14.2 frames in his first three starts this season.