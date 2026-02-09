default-cbs-image
The Brewers acquired Harrison, David Hamilton and Shane Drohan from the Red Sox on Monday in exchange for Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler and a Comp B pick, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After being sent from the Giants to the Red Sox in last year's Rafael Devers trade, Harrison is on the move again. The left-hander made six starts and five relief appearances between the Giants and Red Sox last season, posting a 4.04 ERA and 38:14 K:BB across 35.2 innings. The Brewers have garnered a reputation for getting the most out of pitchers in recent years, and Harrison gives them some ability to work with. He will be among a host of competitors for one of the final spots in Milwaukee's rotation.

