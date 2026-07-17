Brewers' Lance McCullers: Activated from injured list

The Brewers activated McCullers (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

McCullers was acquired via trade from the Astros earlier this week and is now on the active roster after completing a rehab assignment. Out since mid-May with a shoulder impingement, McCullers went four innings and threw 77 pitches in his last rehab start. He's expected to enter the Brewers' rotation, though the club has not yet revealed when he will make his first start. McCullers holds a 6.86 ERA and 43:22 K:BB over 39.1 frames covering eight starts in the majors in 2026.