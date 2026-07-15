Brewers' Lance McCullers: Officially dealt to Milwaukee

The Brewers acquired McCullers (shoulder), Colton Gordon and cash considerations from the Astros on Wednesday in exchange for Jadyn Fielder.

It's a salary dump for Houston, who is getting out from most of the remainder of the final year of McCullers' five-year, $85 million deal. McCullers hasn't pitched with Houston since May 15 due to a shoulder impingement, but the right-hander is winding down a rehab assignment and should join Milwaukee's staff sooner than later. It's another reclamation project for the Brewers, as McCullers has pitched to a 6.65 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 5.8 BB/9 across 94.2 innings since the start of the 2025 season after missing the entire 2023 and 2024 campaigns due to injuries. He has struck out 9.9 batters per nine innings during that span.