Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Blasts two homers Sunday
Brinson went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Brinson went yard in his first two at-bats of the contest and three consecutive times overall, after he hit a long ball in his final at-bat Saturday. After an unsuccessful stint with the Brewers shortly after the All-Star break, Brinson has picked up where he left off at Colorado Springs. The organization's top prospect has destroyed Pacific Coast League pitching to the tune of a .334/.404/.568 line over 337 plate appearances this season.
