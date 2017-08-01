Brinson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Brinson will be replaced in center field by the recently called-up Keon Broxton. Manager Craig Counsell went on the record to say that Broxton will be manning center field regularly now that he's back in the big leagues, so the Brewers' top prospect may return to the minors in the next few days in order to get regular at-bats again.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast