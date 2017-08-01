Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Cedes Tuesday's start
Brinson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Brinson will be replaced in center field by the recently called-up Keon Broxton. Manager Craig Counsell went on the record to say that Broxton will be manning center field regularly now that he's back in the big leagues, so the Brewers' top prospect may return to the minors in the next few days in order to get regular at-bats again.
More News
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Cracks first MLB homer•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Officially recalled Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: In line for return to big leagues•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Extends hitting streak at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: On fire at Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...