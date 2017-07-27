Brinson celebrated his return to the majors with a two-run homer and a walk against the Nationals on Wednesday.

His first MLB stint earlier this year didn't go well at all, as Brinson posted an atrocious .097/.200/.161 line, but we're talking about a guy who's hit .345 in Triple-A this year while showing both power and speed -- you had to know there was more under the hood. It looks like Brinson is in line to see plenty of playing time in center field, and his potential with the bat makes him an intriguing fantasy pickup.