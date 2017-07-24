Brinson went 1-for-4 in a game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday and now owns a 17-game hitting streak at the minor-league level.

Brinson's hitting streak has been anything but cheap, as he is hitting a robust .392 (29-for-74) with 10 extra-base hits over that span. It remains to be seen if he will return to Milwaukee before September, but the Brewers have only three true outfielders on the big-league roster with former starting center fielder Keon Broxton demoted to the minors, so he could get the call if the team wants to add another option in the outfield.