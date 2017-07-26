Brinson is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Brinson had a tough go of it in his first stint with the big-league club this season (3-for-31), but he'll get another opportunity to showcase his skill-set with the Brewers. He figures to take over the starting spot in center field, pushing Brett Phillips back into a reserve role.