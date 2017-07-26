Brewers' Lewis Brinson: In Wednesday's lineup
Brinson was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Nationals.
The Brewers haven't announced a corresponding roster move to make room for Brinson on the big-league roster, but their lineup confirms he will indeed be promoted Wednesday. Brinson is regarded as the team's top prospect, so he should see at least semi-regular at-bats in his second stint with Milwaukee.
