Brinson suffered a left leg injury during a game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The severity of Brinson's injury remains unknown, but more clarity on that front should come after he visits a doctor later Tuesday. Brinson has struggled during his previous two stints with the Brewers, but provided his injury isn't overly significant, he still looks like the long-term heir to the regular starting role in center field. He may even rejoin the big club as a September callup if health prevails.