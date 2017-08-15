Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Nursing left leg injury
Brinson suffered a left leg injury during a game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The severity of Brinson's injury remains unknown, but more clarity on that front should come after he visits a doctor later Tuesday. Brinson has struggled during his previous two stints with the Brewers, but provided his injury isn't overly significant, he still looks like the long-term heir to the regular starting role in center field. He may even rejoin the big club as a September callup if health prevails.
