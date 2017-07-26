Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Officially recalled Wednesday
Brinson was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
The top prospect will return to the majors to add outfield depth. With the Brewers in line to face left-handers Wednesday and Friday, Brinson seems to be in line for a good amount of playing time while he's up. For Wednesday's contest, he'll slot into the order in the seven-hole, patrolling center field. Matt Garza (lower leg) was placed on the disabled list to make room on the roster for him.
