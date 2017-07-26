Brinson was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The top prospect will return to the majors to add outfield depth. With the Brewers in line to face left-handers Wednesday and Friday, Brinson seems to be in line for a good amount of playing time while he's up. For Wednesday's contest, he'll slot into the order in the seven-hole, patrolling center field. Matt Garza (lower leg) was placed on the disabled list to make room on the roster for him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast