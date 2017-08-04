The Brewers optioned Brinson to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.

With Keon Broxton's recent return, Brinson became expendable when Milwaukee needed to clear a roster spot for Friday starter Brandon Woodruff. Brinson doesn't appear to have a clear shot at big-league playing time, which limits his mixed-league fantasy appeal. He'll probably be back up in September, though, after several more weeks of full-time work with the Sky Sox.