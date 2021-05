Forsythe signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday and was assigned to Triple-A Nashville, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Forsythe will serve as organizational depth for a Brewers team that has seen far more than its fair share of injuries so far this season. The 34-year-old has some good seasons on his resume, but he hasn't produced a wRC+ higher than 75 since 2017.