The Brewers selected Henderson's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Henderson pitched at four different levels in 2024, finishing the year at Nashville. He threw 81.1 innings between the four stops, collecting a 3.32 ERA and impressive 104:15 K:BB. The 22-year-old is smallish in stature and his 81.1 frames in 2024 were a career high, but if he can stay healthy in 2025 he could make his major-league debut.