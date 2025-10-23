The Brewers deemed Henderson (elbow) to be fully healthy at the end of the season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Henderson's season came to an early end after being diagnosed with a flexor strain in his right elbow in early August, but the team has now confirmed the young right-hander has made a full recovery and should have a normal offseason. The 23-year-old turned a few heads by posting a 1.79 ERA and 0.99 WHIP alongside a 33:8 K:BB across 25.1 innings during his five starts with Milwaukee, and he figures to have a strong chance to make the Brewers' Opening Day rotation in 2026.