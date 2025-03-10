The Brewers optioned Henderson to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Henderson has been excellent this spring, boasting an 8:1 K:BB over 5.2 scoreless innings. However, there's not room for him on the major-league roster at this point, so he'll join the Nashville rotation for now. Henderson has a chance to make some starts for the Brewers later on this season.
