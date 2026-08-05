Brewers' Logan Henderson: Fans eight in sixth win

Henderson (6-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings.

Henderson surrendered a solo homer to Jacob Gonzalez on the first pitch of the third inning before Endy Rodriguez led off the fifth with another solo shot. Aside from those two mistakes, the right-hander was in control and capped his outing by striking out the side in order on 13 pitches in the sixth. Henderson has now won six of his last seven major-league starts while posting a 2.19 ERA during that stretch. Through 10 total starts, he owns a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and an impressive 11.2 K/9 across 50 innings. His next start is scheduled for Monday against the Padres.