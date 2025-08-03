The Brewers recalled Henderson from Triple-A Nashville, and he's slated to start Sunday's game against the Nationals in Washington, D.C., Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Henderson will be back with Milwaukee for the first time since late May and will take over the rotation spot of right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who was unexpectedly placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left tibia contusion. Though Misiorowski has drawn far more buzz of the two rookies, Henderson was arguably just as impressive over his first four MLB starts, logging a 1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB in 21 innings. Since returning to Nashville, Henderson's ratios haven't been quite as eye-popping (4.34, 1.20 WHIP, 47:13 K:BB in 47.2 innings), but his previous success in the majors is enough to make with worthy of a cursory pickup in most fantasy leagues. Henderson should be in line for at least two turns through the rotation and could be in line for a longer-term stay with Milwaukee if Misiorowski isn't ready to return from the IL when first eligible in mid-August.