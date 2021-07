The Brewers have selected Henderson with the 116th pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Henderson is a junior-college product out of the state of Texas. His best pitch is a changeup that fades away from left-handed hitters. His fastball sits in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The right-hander is currently committed to Texas A&M, so it's to be seen if he inks a deal with Milwaukee.