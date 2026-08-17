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Brewers' Logan Henderson: Logs seven innings in seventh win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Henderson (7-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings against the Dodgers. He struck out six.

Henderson handled the Dodgers offense with relative ease, as Max Muncy's solo homer in the fourth inning was the only blemish on his line. Sunday marked the first time in the 24-year-old's career that he completed seven innings. The young hurler has pitched to a 2.79 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB across 19.1 innings through three starts in August. Overall, Henderson owns a 2.70 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 75:12 K:BB in 63.1 innings (12 starts) this season.

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