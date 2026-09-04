Henderson (9-3) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out seven.

Henderson was outdueled by Kevin Gausman on Thursday, taking a hard-luck loss in a valiant effort. The left-hander continued to deal on the mound, rattling off his sixth straight quality start and fourth consecutive outing with fewer than three runs allowed. He'll look to keep the good times rolling his next time out in a home rematch with the Cubs, sporting a 2.48 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 93:14 K:BB in 83.1 innings.