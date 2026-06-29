Brewers' Logan Henderson: Racks up seven Ks in rehab start

Henderson (back) struck out seven and allowed one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings Sunday in a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville.

Making his first appearance in a game setting since May 22, Henderson was about as sharp as the Brewers could have hoped. He compiled 10 whiffs on his 50 pitches (32 strikes), working into the fourth inning while averaging 92.9 mph with his four-seam fastball. Henderson will likely need to get stretched out to the 65-to-75 pitch range before coming off the 15-day injured list, so he'll presumably make at least one more start in the minors. The right-hander looks like he could have a shot at returning to the Milwaukee rotation during the final week before the All-Star break.