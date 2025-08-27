The Brewers transferred Henderson (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

After being shelved Aug. 8 due to a right flexor tendon strain, Henderson had been cleared to initiate plyometric work earlier this week with the hope of beginning a throwing program in the near future and returning at the tail end of the regular season. However, his move to the 60-day IL suggests that Henderson didn't respond as well to the initial workouts as well as the Brewers had hoped, and he'll now be shut down for the remainder of the season. Before sustaining the injury, Henderson was magnificent over his five starts with Milwaukee, going 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB in 25.1 innings. Assuming his flexor strain is of a low or moderate grade and doesn't require a procedure, Henderson should be back to full health for spring training and will get the chance to compete for a full-time rotation spot with Milwaukee in 2026.