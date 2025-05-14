Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Henderson (2-0) will remain in the majors for now, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The right-hander earned the win Wednesday in Cleveland after giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings.

Henderson delivered a quality start in his MLB debut in April, and he pitched well again in a spot start Wednesday. Murphy did not commit to Henderson making another start, but it seems likely he'll stick in the rotation and take the mound next week at home versus the Orioles.