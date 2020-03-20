Morrison will elect free agency if he does not earn a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Morrison's contract permits him to seek opportunities elsewhere if he does not break camp with a spot on the Brewers' big-league roster, and he made it clear he will do that if he does not make the cut. Morrison struggled mightily the past couple seasons, but he was making a good case for a spot when play was halted, going 9-for-30 (.300) with three home runs and seven RBI over 12 games this spring.