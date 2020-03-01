Brewers' Logan Morrison: Homers in spring game
Morrison went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's spring game against the Cubs.
Morrison is off to a good start this spring, reaching base six times over his first 13 plate appearances, but he is currently on the outside looking in at a roster spot after signing a minor-league deal over the offseason.
