Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Able to play Saturday
Cain (quad) is in the lineup Saturday against the Mets.
In his first game back from a minor quad injury Friday, Cain collided with Domingo Santana in the outfield and appeared to aggravate the issue. He was able to finish the game and is back in the lineup the next day, so he seems to have escaped without a significant injury. The veteran outfielder is off to a strong start, hitting .286/.345/.429 with one home run and four steals through his first 12 games.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...