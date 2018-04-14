Cain (quad) is in the lineup Saturday against the Mets.

In his first game back from a minor quad injury Friday, Cain collided with Domingo Santana in the outfield and appeared to aggravate the issue. He was able to finish the game and is back in the lineup the next day, so he seems to have escaped without a significant injury. The veteran outfielder is off to a strong start, hitting .286/.345/.429 with one home run and four steals through his first 12 games.