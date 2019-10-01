Play

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Active for Wild Card game

Cain (ankle) is on the Brewers' Wild Card roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cain left Saturday's game with a sprained left ankle, though he expected to be ready to go for Tuesday's game against the Nationals. It remains to be seen whether or not he's in the starting lineup, but the Brewers likely wouldn't have carried him if they didn't expect him to be ready to play.

