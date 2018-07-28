Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Back from knee issue

Cain (knee) is starting in center field and hitting second Saturday against the Giants.

He was held out with a sore knee Friday, but fortunately the issue was deemed minor. Cain, along with leadoff man Christian Yelich, will act as the table setters ahead of a daunting lineup that now includes Mike Moustakas, who is hitting third.

