Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Back in action

Cain (hand) is starting in center field and leading off Tuesday against Washington.

Cain was removed from Sunday's matchup after getting drilled on his left hand by a pitch and was held out of Monday's series opener as a precaution, but he'll be back in the mix Tuesday. He's notched a base hit in six of his past seven contests.

