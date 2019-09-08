Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Back in center field Sunday

Cain (knee) is leading off and starting in center field Sunday versus the Cubs.

Cain was withheld from Saturday's starting nine due to recurring knee soreness, though he did make an appearance as a pinch hitter. The 33-year-old has been battling lower-body issues for a good chunk of the year and seems as though he'll just have to fight through the injuries for the home stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories