Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Back in lineup Thursday

Cain (thumb) will start in center field and bat sixth Thursday against the Mariners.

He'll check back into the starting nine after missing the Brewers' previous three games with a sore right thumb, for which he required a cortisone shot and a cryotherapy injection. Cain's thumb apparently responded well to the treatment method, so the expectation is that he'll settle back into a full-time role right away coming off the injury. Ben Gamel will retreat to the bench with Cain back in action.

