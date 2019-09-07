Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Back on bench

Cain is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Cain returned to the lineup Thursday after missing several games, but apparently his knee is still hurting, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The 33-year-old has been dealing with lower-body issues for most of the season, and it shows in his numbers. Trent Grisham is in center field for the third game of the series.