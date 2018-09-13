Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Bangs out three hits
Cain went 3-for-5 with an RBI, run and stolen base Wednesday in the Brewers' 5-1 win over the Cubs.
Cain was exceptional during the three-game set in Chicago, collecting eight hits and turning in perhaps the top defensive highlight of the series with a shoestring catch Tuesday night that denied Kris Bryant an extra-base hit. The offseason move to Milwaukee hasn't had the major impact on Cain's power output that some might have expected, but he's handled the leadoff role about as well as anyone could have envisioned. Cain is one steal shy of matching his career high in stolen bases (28) and maintains a lofty a .403 on-base percentage, good for fifth in the majors among qualified hitters.
