Cain (hamstring) will report to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment that will run through the All-Star break, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The veteran outfielder has been sidelined since the end of May by a strained right hamstring, and he'll require a lengthy stint in the minors to get back up to game speed. Cain has been limited to 31 games this season and is hitting .223/.322/.350 with three homers, four stolen bases, nine RBI and 17 runs in 118 plate appearances. He should rejoin the active roster by the end of July at the lastest if the rehab assignment goes well.