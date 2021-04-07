Cain (oblique) will start in center field and lead off Wednesday against the Cubs.

Cain returns to the starting nine after sitting out each of the Brewers' last three games with a minor oblique injury. Given that Milwaukee has a pair of high-quality replacements options in the outfield on hand in Jackie Bradley and Avisail Garcia, Cain may continue to receive one or two days off per week even when fully healthy, as the Brewers aim to preserve the 34-year-old over the course of a 162-game campaign.