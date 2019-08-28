Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Checks out of lineup
Cain is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
After making seven consecutive starts in center field, Cain will be granted a breather with the Brewers and Cardinals wrapping up their series with a day game following a night game. Trent Grisham will move into the outfield in place of Cain, who went 8-for-27 while reaching base at a .406 clip over the prior seven contests.
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Starting in second straight•
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Starting in second straight•
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: On base four times in return•
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Returns to Tuesday's lineup•
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out again with tweaked oblique•
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Held out with oblique issue•
