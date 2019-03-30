Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Cleared to play Saturday

Cain (thumb) will start in center field and lead off in Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

As anticipated, the jammed left thumb that Cain sustained in Friday's loss proved to be a non-issue, as he'll remain in the lineup without having missed any time. Cain has recorded three hits and scored two runs over eight at-bats through two games, but he made his biggest impact of the young season on the defensive end in Thursday's opener, when he brought back a potential game-tying home run at the wall to seal the victory.