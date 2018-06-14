Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Clubs eighth homer Wednesday

Cain provided the game's only offense Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in a 1-0 win over the Cubs.

Jhoulys Chacin and the Brewers' bullpen were able to make Cain's third-inning shot hold up. It's the center fielder's eighth homer of the season and second in June to go along with a .311 (14-for-45) batting average in 11 games on the month.