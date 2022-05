Cain went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals.

Cain hadn't homered all season, but he ended the power drought with a two-run blast in the eighth inning. He had previously posted an RBI single in the sixth. One big game probably won't turn his season around, but it's a step in the right direction. The 36-year-old is slashing .198/.262/.261 with seven RBI, 15 runs scored and two stolen bases in 122 plate appearances.