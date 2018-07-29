Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Collects four hits

Cain went 4-for-5 with a run scored Saturday against the Giants.

Cain returned to the lineup after missing one game with a sore knee. He showed no signs of being slowed, recording his second four-hit game in his past four games. With the performance, Cain brought his average up to .300 for the first time since April 28.

