Cain went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Cubs.

The veteran outfielder secured his first three hits of the season and also had a nifty escape from a pickle during the second inning, eventually leading to Milwaukee's first run of the contest. Cain struggled at the plate last season with a .697 OPS, but he shed some weight during the offseason and is off to a solid start in 2020.