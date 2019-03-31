Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Collects two hits

Cain went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored Sunday against the Cardinals.

Cain didn't appear to be bothered by his thumb after jamming it Friday night sliding into second base. He doubled to left in the third inning and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth after getting on base via an infield single. The 32-year-old center fielder is off to a solid start at the dish through the first four games of the 2019 campaign and is now 6-for-17. Milwaukee is set to open a three-game series with the Reds starting Monday.

