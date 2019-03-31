Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Collects two hits
Cain went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored Sunday against the Cardinals.
Cain didn't appear to be bothered by his thumb after jamming it Friday night sliding into second base. He doubled to left in the third inning and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth after getting on base via an infield single. The 32-year-old center fielder is off to a solid start at the dish through the first four games of the 2019 campaign and is now 6-for-17. Milwaukee is set to open a three-game series with the Reds starting Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...