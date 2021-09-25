site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-lorenzo-cain-day-off-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cain is not in Saturday's lineup against the Mets.
He is hitting .306/.404/.490 with two home runs and three steals in 16 games this month. Tyrone Taylor will start in center field and hit seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read